‘I remain in PDP,’ Gov Adeleke dismisses defection rumours to APC, ADC

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has dismissed widespread speculation suggesting his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) or the African Democratic Congress (ADC), reaffirming his loyalty to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement on Saturday, Adeleke described the defection rumours as baseless, urging residents of Osun and Nigerians to disregard the claims.

He restated his commitment to the PDP, asserting his position as the party’s leader in the state.

Adeleke also reiterated that his administration remains focused on delivering on its five-point development agenda and assured citizens that governance and service delivery would not be distracted by political falsehoods.

He wrote, “No Cause for Alarm, I Remain in PDP

“Over the last few hours, I have been inundated with calls regarding rumors of a possible defection.

“I want to assure the good people of Osun State and Nigerians at large; I remain a loyal member, and the leader of the People’s Democratic Party (@OfficialPDPNig) in Osun State.

”My focus remains on delivering good governance and fulfilling our 5-point agenda for Osun people. Please disregard the fake news and continue to support our mission for a better Osun State.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE