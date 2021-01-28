I remain chairman of Kwara APC ― Bolarinwa

The embattled chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Hon Bashir Bolarinwa, has said that he remains the chairman of the party in the state.

It is recalled that his deputy, Abdullahi Samari, has taken over the party chairmanship after the national leadership of the party reportedly issued a letter to him to that effect.

Speaking for the first time since the crisis in the party started, Hon Bolarinwa spoke with party supporters during a sensitisation and mobilisation programme ahead of membership registration/revalidation exercise in Ilorin, on Thursday, saying that there was no petition against him before his purported suspension and removal.

“I have heard and read a lot about lies being peddled all about APC chairmanship position in the state. I am here to tell you that I remain the chairman of the APC in Kwara state. All their antics with Samari would not take them anywhere. They should bring out the petition written to effect my purported removal. I was never called to any panel. It can not hold waters,” he said.

The party chieftain, who said that he was approached by the forces in government to take commissionership appointment in place of his chairmanship position, said that he would not succumb to intimidation from any quarters.

The party leader also urged members and lovers of the party to take advantage of the current membership drive to not only register but also mobilize people in their different polling units, wards and local government to become members of the party.

Hon Bolarinwa said the party had to hurriedly organise a membership registration in 2018 to meet the conditions of conducting party primaries which were close as at that time, which he said denied many aspiring members the opportunity.

He said that the registration and rẹvalidation exercise of the party is intended to expand its membership base, organize the party and reposition it for future challenges.

“According to the guidelines, you are to register at your polling units where you will be attended to by your wards registration.

“You will be required to fill a membership form with two passports photographs and thereafter be issued a temporary membership slip,” he explained.

He, however, advised members to conduct themselves peacefully and avoid any act of provocation that will amount to a breakdown of law and order in the state.

