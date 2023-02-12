Segun Kasali – Lagos

Famous international gospel fusion musician and Saxophonist Oyeniyi Michael Oluwaseun, commonly known as Seunzzy Sax, has revealed that he relocated seven years ago to pursue his career.

The Gospel Artiste revealed this in an interview with Tribune Online on Sunday morning.

The Saxophonist also hinted that his musical career commenced professionally under the influence of the Holy Spirit.

Oyeniyi added that his career is coined from divine appointments with God.

“I remember I relocated seven years ago to pursue my musical career.

“My musical career commenced professionally under the influence of the Holy Spirit.

“My career is coined from divine appointments with God.” He said

Meanwhile, Sax said that the 14track album will positively impact the lives of anyone who listens to it.

Speaking about his song, Sax assured listeners will be vindicated from their enemies, making them victorious over the greatness ahead.





“I’m sure this song will vindicate you from your enemies and make you victorious over the greatness ahead of you, be blessed.”

The fourteen-track album titled ‘Victory’ is currently available at both physical and online music stores, with other singles titled ‘I shout for joy’ loaded with spiritual music to lift listeners, souls.

His debut album album ‘Kabiesi’ had hit songs Mighty God,’ ‘You Are Good,’ ‘Kabiesi,’ ‘Yahweh,’ ‘Great is Thy Faithfulness,” and ‘Praise Medley,” He also featured one of Nigeria’s foremost premium sax maestros, Beejay Sax, on his “You Own My Life” song.