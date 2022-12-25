I recorded ‘Born Champion’ during one of my low moments —Humblesmith

Afrobeat music star and hitmaker, Ekenedirichukwu Ijemba, popular as Humblesmith may have released one of the songs ruling airwaves, Born Champion but he has revealed that he recorded the song during his downtime and never knew it would be a hit song.

Determined to face his challenges and win rather than be cowed, Humblesmith said he took a leap of faith as he stepped into the studio to make what would later turn out to be another hit song that is currently sweeping through music charts and giving music fans across the country and beyond a good time.

Shedding more light on the background of the song which was produced by MixtaDimz, the Osinachi crooner said rather being sober about certain unfriendly events in life at that time, he stepped out to DJ Obi’s as it was his first time.

“It was one moment that I just needed to stay positive so I went to Obi’s house. Thanks to my brother Leon. I had the best moment and I was inspired right there to compose the beautiful song.”

He followed up the song with another single, ‘Ogaba’ in which he featured street music star, Portable as the song peaked on music platforms as well.

Asked why he featured the Zazu crooner and the connection between them, Humblesmith described Portable as a singer with a strong vocal power, adding that he was impressed by his bravery.

“Ogaba didn’t take more than 30 minutes to record by MagnificentPraise. Portable was actually very good and I felt the connection and vibe in the studio. It is a different kind of Afrosound and I am happy we made something as nice as that”, he added.

