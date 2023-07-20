Lagos State University (LASU) best-graduating student for the 2021/2022 academic session, Aminat Yusuf, has disclosed that a combination of intensive reading and praying is the secret behind her academic excellence.

The Law student, who graduated with a perfect 5.0 cumulative grade point average (CGPA), revealed this in an interview with BBC Pidgin.

According to her, graduating with a first class is not child’s play, adding that it requires a lot of hard work, dedication, and passion.

She stated that she usually reads for 18 hours a day, saying that she normally spends almost her entire day shuffling between the library and the mosque.

Speaking in Pidgin, she said, “If you want to get a first-class, it is not by mouth. Anything you want to do, especially if it’s related to academics, you have to love it, be passionate about it, and enjoy it. There will be times when things get difficult, but since it’s something you’ve chosen for yourself, you’ll be able to manage it.”

“Another thing is the commitment to study; read as if you won’t pray, and pray as if you won’t read.” The law graduate, who used herself as an example, mentioned that she reads for 18 hours every day.

“I study for 18 hours every day. I divide the subjects I need to study into three and dedicate six hours to each of them.”

She said her success made her truly understand that “hard work pays off,” and it also made her believe that education is not a scam.

“When I was studying, I had no idea it would turn out like this. I simply put in all my effort and prayed.”

She, however, urged students who are aiming for a first-class not to wait until the exam is near before they start reading.

The genius also enjoined students to always seek help from senior colleagues and lecturers when they find it difficult to understand what they are reading.

She further advised students to be mindful of the kind of company they keep while in school, adding that friends can make or mar their chances of getting good results.

The 23-year-old recently went viral after LASU declared her as the overall best-graduating student for the 2021/2022 academic session.

This is coming a few days after the law graduate, alongside other first-class law graduates from LASU, were awarded a 4 million Naira scholarship by the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Dawud Akinola.

