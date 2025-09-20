I ran from home after my wife threatened to pour acid on me —Husband

•He forced me to wear hijab, cover my body —Wife

A man, Abideen, has told a Grade A Customary Court, sitting at Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, that he was no longer interested in his wedlock to his wife, Bashirat, on the account that she was stubborn, rebellious and in the habit of raining curses on him.

Abideen alleged that Bashirat failed to accord him the respect he deserved as the head of the home.

According to him, his wife flouted his orders in the home and fought him over trivial issues.

The plaintiff added that the defendant did the worst when she threatened to pour acid on him.

Abideen pleaded for their children’s custody.

Bashirat denied all the allegations brought against her, but acceded to divorce.

She also refused that her husband had custody of their children.

The defendant explained that the plaintiff forced her to start using hijab and also cover her whole body which he did not discuss with her while they were courting.

She added that he was irresponsible and that she was the one feeding him and their children from the proceeds of her business.

Abideen, in his evidence, said: “My lord, I have moved out of our home because my wife threatened to pour acid on me.

“She has refused to be submissive to me as the head of the home despite the fact that I paid her bride price.

“My wife is stubborn and never ready to listen to me. She argues over trivial issues and is always ready to fight me.

“She shouts on top of her voice when quarrelling with me, thus disturbing our neighbours who regard us as nuisance.

“The more I complain about her uncultured nature the worse she becomes.

“I am no longer a happy man since she moved into my house. I want to pick up the pieces of my life. I, therefore, pray that our union be dissolved.

“I also entreat the court for our children’s custody.”

Bashirat said in response: “My lord, my husband lied that he paid my bride price.

“He impregnated me while we were dating and I moved in with him.

“My husband is irresponsible.

“I feed him and our children from the proceeds from my business and he doesn’t feel ashamed.

“All he knows how to do is to brag that he is the head of the home and demands to be respected.

“My lord, he forced me to wear hijab and cover my body against my will. He did not tell me this while we were dating.

“I refuse that he had our children’s custody. He cannot take care of them.

“I am the one feeding the home and training our children in school.’

The court president, Mrs S. M. Akintayo, adjourned the case after she had heard both parties.

