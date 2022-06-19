I produced ‘IroNla’ to address societal issues —Orbitz

German-based Nigerian artiste, Adeyemi Adefulire, popularly known as Orbitz Voice, has released a new single entitled, “IroNla” meaning big lies in Yoruba Language.

The Nigeria-born an Afro Jazz musician and poet noted that the song ‘IroNla’, was borne out of his desire to x-ray issues societal issues.

“IroNla basically is all about the lies people tend to tell one another. We tend to impress others to make them feel good. We need to be truthful to ourselves. That is what the song is all about.

My kind of music is Afro Jazz which is a mix of African contemporary music and cuts across borders in Nigeria and Africa. My music is informative, educative, entertaining and full of energy. It is poetic. IroNla is a song with all sides of message, political, moral and it’s a social conscious message.”

The banking and finance graduate and CEO of Yemi’s House, a pan-Africanist platform described music as a passion for him, passion built on crafting his own path rather than on money or competition.

“I am not competing with anybody. I am in music to create my own style with AFRO Jazz. I understand life is all about competition, but you see, when you create your own path, that sets you apart, and that is exactly what Orbitz stands for, and I must also make you understand that this is not about money. I am about music,” he said.