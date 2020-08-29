I plan to tour the world next year —Lawale Victory

Olawale Ogundeyi, also known as Lawale Victory, is a US-based Nigerian singer, songwriter, instrumentalist and a serial entrepreneur. The Juju singer whose passion for music led him to join the King Sunny Ade (KSA) band in 1992 now has a band – ‘Victorious Band’. Lawale in a chat with FEMI OGUNTAYO, talks about his music career and his annual event tagged ‘Ankara Festival’. Excerpts:

This year makes it your 10th year on stage, how has the journey been so far?

It has not been easy. Assembling a band here in America has not been an easy task but I still appreciate God for his faithfulness.

What’s new with the Lawale Victory brand?

The band is planning to do a world tour next year by God’s grace.

How would you describe your style of music?

I do the Juju style for my music.

How did you meet King Sunny Ade and could you recap your working experience with him?

The journey began in 1992. I was part of a band that went to perform at a burial ceremony in Ikorodu with my first boss, Sharafa Bello. It was a big party and King Sunny Ade was in attendance too. I looked at the stage that day and I vowed to play in his band before I stopped music.

Why the name Victory? And how did you form the Victorious Band?

In 1993, I had a dream that I was going to have a band of my own, although I thought it was going to be in Nigeria. In fact, I already had a name in mind for the band, as I had two options – Wale Samuel or Lucky Samuel. However, the dream did not come true until I got to America. Then I said to myself, victory at last. I prayed to God and he gave me the name ‘Lawale Victory and The Victorious Band’.

Tell us briefly about your personality, educational background and your growing up; how was it like?

Well! My real name is Olawale Ogundeyi. I am easy going, gentle and highly principled. I attended both my elementary and high school in Akowonjo area of Lagos State. I later proceeded to a technical school in Ikotun where I studied Garment and Textile making. Growing up was fun with my dad and four brothers.

Let’s talk about your event, Ankara Festival, what prompted you to start it and what do you intend to achieve with it?

When I relocated to America from Nigeria, Dallas was boring as nothing was going on. I told one of my friends that we needed to be doing something once in a year that will bring us all together. That was how we started. My main goal is to promote African culture through music, fashion and comedy.

How has being based in the United States influenced your career as an artiste and entrepreneur?

It has really helped me. I had had opportunity to meet new people from other countries. It also took me out of my comfort zone and I think it has hugely influenced my life.

Moving forward, what are your plans for the Ankara Festival, having postponed it this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic?

The plan for next year is to do Ankara Festival Texas 10plus1 2021. We plan to take it to another level by the grace of God.

How are you adapting to the new normal – Coronavirus? How has it affected you and what are your plans to take your music career to the next level, Coronavirus notwithstanding?

We have no choice other than to adapt to the situation on ground. We have to obey the law and do what is expected of us as law abiding citizens. Musically, it has really affected us. However, I am confident that with time, everything will be back to normal.

Is there any recent music album from you?

I have not dropped any album yet. However, I am currently working on one that is going to be released in commemoration of my 10th year on stage.

Do you find it difficult connecting with your Nigerian fans? If yes, how have you been handling this?

I do not find it difficult to connect with them. Social media has made it easy to connect with them always.

What are your career challenges and how have you been managing them?

Sometimes, it is worrying to see that no one believes in my dream but the story has changed now. I have strong confidence in my craft and God has been helping me.

What’s next for the brand, ‘Lawale Victory and the Victorious Band’?

We are planning to start getting little gigs now because of social distancing; so as to obey the law until everything returns to normal.

Some words for your fans all over the world.

I really appreciate their support and encouragement. May the Lord continue to be with them and bless them all.

