A 32-year-old leader of a cult group in Ogun State, Olasunkanmi Yusuff, has claimed that he sympathised with victims of violent attacks carried out by members of his gang. The suspect was arrested recently by operatives of the Special Weapons and Tactics Squad.

Sources at the Ogun State SWAT said the suspect was arrested with a locally made pistol after residents of the Bode Olude area of Abeokuta raised the alarm over gunshots in their neighbourhood. The suspect and another person were reportedly testing the gang’s new weapon, the recovered locally made gun, when he was arrested.

The Ogun State Police Command said: “The operation, conducted on 21 November 2026, followed actionable intelligence gathered by the Command on suspected criminal activities within the area. Acting on the information, SWAT operatives, led by the Officer-in-Charge, SP Obeh Eneye, conducted discreet surveillance, which led to the suspect’s arrest at his residence in Odo Eja, Bode Olude.

“A search conducted on the premises resulted in the recovery of one locally made pistol, two expended cartridges and one live cartridge. Preliminary investigation indicates the suspect’s alleged affiliation with the Aiye Confraternity. He is currently in police custody, while investigation continues to establish the full circumstances of the case and identify other persons who may be connected to it.”

The suspect confessed to being a member of the Aiye Confraternity since 2016. He added that he rose to the position of third-in-command but was stripped of the rank for ineffectiveness.

The suspected cult member said: “My name is Olasunkanmi Yusuff. I am 32 years old and an indigene of Apomu in Osun State, but I was born in Abeokuta, Ogun State.”

Yusuff, a resident of the Ilupeju Elega area of Abeokuta, confessed: “I am a cultist. I am a member of the Aiye Confraternity. I was forced to join the group in May 2026. I did not join voluntarily; an area brother around our house tricked me into joining the group.”

The suspect claimed: “There is an area brother in my neighbourhood. His name is Brother Muyiwa. On the day of the initiation, he lied to me that we were going to a birthday party. When he told me that we were going to a birthday party, I agreed to go with him.

“It was around 8 o’clock in the evening. There were four of us in his Toyota Sienna space bus. We drove far into the bush. I became afraid and asked him where we were heading. I cannot say precisely where the place was because it was very dark. I only knew that it was in the bush.”

The suspect continued: “When we got there, he ordered me to take off my clothes. There were many other people in the bush, but I could not identify them. Before I could say anything, they started beating and hitting me.

“After beating me mercilessly, they directed me to stretch out my hand. They inflicted a cut on it and asked me to suck the blood from the wound. After licking the blood, they told me that I had entered into a covenant and that I would die if I told anybody what happened during the initiation.”

Yusuff also stated: “They threatened that they would come after me and kill me if I revealed to anybody what happened during the initiation. We remained in the bush until around 4 a.m. the following day. When I got home, I explained everything to my father, and he advised me not to have anything to do with them. He advised me to leave Abeokuta, and that was how I got a job at Lafarge. I come to Abeokuta only once in a while.”

The suspect claimed: “I have not been following them to attack our rivals. I only followed their activities on our WhatsApp platform. I saw videos of killings by the different cult groups on the platform, but I did not participate in any of them.”

“I am based in Sagamu, where I work, but I know that they were killing one another. I do not know the cause of their fights, but I monitored them on the platform. At times, I pitied some of the people who were killed by members of my gang,” the suspect claimed.

On the recovered gun, the suspect claimed: “I am not the owner of the gun. One of the members of my gang, who is my friend, gave it to me. He said he found it in the ceiling of a man’s house where he had gone to work at Asiwaju Estate. Ahmed, my friend, was the one who fired the shot. He was testing the gun when I was arrested.”

The suspect also confessed that he had risen to the third-highest position in the group but was stripped of the rank for ineffectiveness. He said: “I became the chairman of the group in July this year. Chairman is the third-highest position in the group. It is like the position of a provost, whose responsibility is to discipline members of the gang who miss meetings or engage in misconduct.”

“I was, however, stripped of the rank after just three months. They said I was not capable and could not perform the job the way they wanted. They also accused me of not attending the group’s activities and rollings,” the suspect claimed.

The spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, confirmed the suspect’s arrest to Saturday Tribune and added that the police were on the trail of other members of the gang.

Babaseyi said: “The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, CP Bode Ojajuni, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to proactive, intelligence-led policing and sustained efforts to prevent cult-related activities and other criminal conduct.

“He urged residents to continue supporting the police with credible and timely information, assuring the public of the Command’s unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property.”