I opted for plastic surgery to sell myself, brand ― Mercy Eke

Reality TV star, Mercy Eke, has replied those who keep criticising her decision to opt for plastic surgery to enhance her body shape, saying she has no regret about working on her body and going under the knife to give herself the “right shape.”

The winner of the BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ season 4 has been subjected to online bashing in the last few days with online trolls after the death of one Port Harcourt big girl who was said to have died of alleged botched plastic surgery.

While some celebrities condemned the act of body enhancement which is common among them, Eke said those who spoke against it were entitled to their opinion, insisting that she opted for plastic surgery because she needed to put her body in the right shape so that she could sell her fashion brand.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The reality TV star, who has been in the limelight for more than three years maintained that: “I did it for myself. I did it to enhance my confidence. I wanted to look good in what I wear. I’m into fashion. I have to have a certain type of body for myself.





“I feel like those ones that are hiding the truth, they probably don’t have the confidence; they feel like they did it for someone.

“But I did it for myself. I did it to sell my business. So, I don’t think there is anything to be ashamed of in enhancing your body.

The media personality further argued people who undergo plastic surgery as well as those who bleach their skin and others who wear false eyelashes are all in the same boat; because they do so to enhance their looks.

“People are bleaching…bleaching, make we no talk about am. It’s all the same thing. That is another form of enhancement because it’s not the way God created you.

“Even those that fix eyelashes. All these things, if we talk about them; they are the same. So, if you think you are ‘that girl’, leave yourself the way God created you,” she added.

How Gunmen Attacked Ondo Church Killing Over 50 During Mass

I opted for plastic surgery to sell myself, brand ― Mercy Eke

We Will Sanction Tinubu For Insulting Buhari ― Adamu, APC National Chairman

I opted for plastic surgery to sell myself, brand ― Mercy Eke