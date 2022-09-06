I only collect money from oil thieves, I am not a robber, says ex-militant

A former Niger Delta militant, Deji Ehinmowo, arrested by men of the Ondo State Police Command, over an attempt to rob a middle-aged woman, has confessed that he was only involved in collecting money from oil thieves in order to give access to them to ferry both crude oil and refined products in the creeks.

Ehinmowo who disclosed this when he was paraded by the police in Ondo State for attempting to rob a woman said several other stakeholders including police, soldiers and ex-militants also engaged in the illegal collection of money from the oil thieves.

The suspect, however, insisted that the lady was part of the oil thieves in the region, saying he was arrested by some soldiers after the lady refused to pay the N15,000 to ferry the crude oil on the high sea.

He explained that he had submitted his arms with the members of his camp but said the Federal Government 1refused to enlist them into the amnesty programme.

“We collect money from the illegal oil bunkers. They do not burst pipelines in Ilaje local government but people do pass through Ilaje to go to Delta and Bayelsa States.

“It is not only the ex-militants that collect stipends from them. The community and the DPO also collect money. The lady brought three vehicles and she paid N10,000 instead of N15,000. At times we make N50,000 or N60,000.

“It is the bunkering issue that brought me here. What I collect is camp money. It is an illegal business and they agreed to be paying us to allow them to pass.”

The Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmi Odunlami, said the suspect was just released from a Correctional Centre before he committed the offence and said the suspect would soon be charged to court.

Meanwhile, a Togolese, Koku Sunday, also confessed that he razed the petrol station of his former boss because he was being owed one month’s salary.

It will be recalled that Titolu Venture filling station was razed in July this year while the security guard on duty identified as Sunday was murdered.

The PPRO explained that Koku was arrested after one of his girlfriends revealed to the police that she found a gun at the residence of Koku’s friend, Kofi Friday, while the gun and other items were discovered in the apartment.

Speaking to newsmen, Koku said his former boss owed him N25,000, saying he was earlier remanded to prison custody over the theft of 10 crates of beer.

He said he was infuriated and had to carry out the arson when he returned from prison and his child was nowhere to be found.

“I was arrested because I killed somebody. The woman owed me the money I worked for, for one month. I worked in that place for three months before I was sacked.”





His friend, on his part, said Koku threatened him which was why he was silent about the incident.

Ondo Police spokesman, Funmi Odunlami, said the suspect would soon be charged to court.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE