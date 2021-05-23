I once worked in a bakery to sustain my musical career —Snoweezy

Aderinoye Hassan, popularly known as Snoweezy, is a fast-rising artiste in the city of Ibadan and in this interview with ADEKUNLE SULAIMON, he shares a story on his background, hope and plans for the future. Excerpts:

Can you let us into your personae as an artiste ?

My name is Aderinoye Hassan popularly known as Snoweezy. I am into Afro music and I call my type of genre, Afroversa. Afro stands for African sound in general while “versa” means versatility.

How did you find yourself in the music industry?

I have always loved music from childhood. I love the sound and growing up, I was always buying musical records with my pocket money.

Music, for me, started from within. It is more of a passion than a business. It’s a career that I have nurtured since childhood.

Have you released any album?

I have just released a couple of albums. My recent album is entitled imperfection and I have been privileged to work with well-known artistes like BellaShmuda, Mohbad and the likes, on it.

What’s your background like?

I grew up in Sagamu, Ogun State, in a family of seven. My father is a teacher while my mum is a hairstylist. I also have a twin brother who accommodates me under his record label and also serves as my Chief Executive Officer.

Can you tell us about your educational background?

I started my Primary school at Advanced Breed College, Sagamu before proceeding to Mayflower Secondary School in Ikenne and then later to Ikenne Community High School. I hold a National Diploma certificate from the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro. I’m currently in my final year in pursuit of a B.Sc. certificate at ESAE University in Cotonou.

What do you think of Sagamu and Ibadan about Entertainment?

Sagamu does not really support upcoming artistes but it is willing to embrace you when you go outside of the city to make it. Ibadan, on the other hand, is very accommodating. I have been staying in Ibadan for close to three years and I can say Ibadan is full of life in almost every area including commerce and entertainment. Ibadan is turning to what Lagos State will eventually become.

What have you made of your stay in Ibadan?

I have met many honourable people. Last week, I was with the Oyo State commissioner for youth and sports. I have also been opportune to perform at Asiwaju Segun Olalere’s birthday. Asiwaju is the best friend to the APC gubernatorial candidate of Oyo State in 2019; and many more prominent events.

Do you have role models in the music industry?

I look up to people like Olamide, Wizkid and Buraimo. I haven’t met any of them but if I do, I will feel fulfilled because that would amount to a step closer to my goals.

How did you come about the name ‘Snoweezy’?

Growing up, I liked the colour white and it sort of reflected on my dressing, so I got the name Snow T until a brother of mine added ‘Weezy,’ which was probably because my voice seems similar to that of Wizkid.

How did you start your musical journey?

It started from my secondary school days when I got the opportunity of performing at a Valedictory Service. I got accolades from the audience and I was motivated to go into the studio. Within that period and now, I have gained more fans with close to 17,000 followers on Instagram and other social media platforms alike.

How are you coping with the business aspect of Music?

The business aspect has not been rosy. I’ve had a couple of financial glitches with representatives of some artistes I have collaborated with. It’s a challenge but I am learning from it.

How have you been meeting your financial challenges?

When I started music, I didn’t know music requires a lot of money. When it dawned on me, I had to engage in many menial jobs. I once worked at a bakery after which I moved on to fish pond business. I also taught at a school until I gained admission and some of my friends started showing me love, financially to keep my musical career on track.

If you are not doing music, what else would you have been doing?

If I’m not doing music, I would still be in the entertainment industry. Although, I love tourism and I would most likely be doing something along that line in future.

Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

I hope to be one of the biggest artistes in Africa. And I’m sending a message to the world to anticipate the best of me.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Battle For First Bank: The Untold Story

Last week was one of twists and turns for First Bank of Nigeria Limited, the nation’s oldest banking institution. It was a week that saw the bank’s MD sacked and reinstated, as major shareholders struggled for control of the financial powerhouse. SULAIMON OLANREWAJU reports…

#EndSARS Panel: Drama As Witness Presents Video Evidence Of Slain Lekki Protesters

A witness of the Lekki tollgate shooting incident, Miss Sarah Ibrahim has presented video evidence of people injured and killed at the scene to the Lagos State Judicial Panel. Tribune Online reports that…

Truck loaded with live bullets falls, spills contents in Onitsha

Onitsha residents are currently in fear, as a truck fully loaded with cartons of live bullets fell into a ditch and spilled its content all around the street, in the commercial city of Anambra State…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…