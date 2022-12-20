I once had a car but lost it to hard times, says 48-year-old winner of car in Ibadan Glo Festival of Joy promo

Globacom on Tuesday, December 20, announced Afolabi Job as the next car prize winner in the ongoing Festival of Joy promotion.

The prize-presentation event, which took place in Ibadan, Oyo State, equally had some other Glo subscribers emerge as winners of rechargeable fans, power generators and sewing machines.

Globacom’s Sales Coordinator in the West Region, Mr Akeem Yusuf, urged other Glo users to be part of the life-changing promo, saying, “To participate in this promo, voice and data customers just have to dial the dedicated short code *611# and recharge with N500 weekly to stand a chance to win the rechargeable fan, N2,500 monthly recharge for the Sewing Machine, N5,000 monthly recharge for the generator, and N10,000 monthly recharge for the car and N20, 000 for the house.”

The 48-year-old car prize winner, an employee of Zartech Farms in Oluyole Estate, Ibadan, disclosed that he once owned a car before but lost it too hard times.

“I used to drive my kids to school in my car. Life then became difficult when the car packed up. I was discussing with my child this morning when he prayed that God would give me another car next year. God did not wait till next year before answering his prayer because I received the call from Glo barely two hours later,” he said.

Similarly, one of the rechargeable fan winners, 52-year-old Mrs Banke Arokoyu, praised Globacom for fulfilling the promises it made at the launch of the promo.

Also, a power generator winner, Damilare Emmanuel, thanked the digital service provider for the prize just as one of the sewing machine winners, Tobi Olanipekun, a tailor, was almost moved to tears as he said the machine was an answer to one of his most fervent heart’s desires.

The Maye of Ibadanland, High Chief Lekan Alabi, who was the Special Guest at the event congratulated Globacom for keeping its word and making its subscribers happy. He prayed for the company to continue to grow from height to height as it offers its customers life-changing prizes.

