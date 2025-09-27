I no longer want to divorce my husband — Wife

•She lied that I’m impotent, dissolve our marriage — Husband

There was a mild drama in Dei-Dei Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), when a housewife, Sa adatu Ayuba, prayed the court to disregard her earlier plea for divorce.

The petitioner, who sought for divorce on the grounds of impatience, said she married her husband, Jaliga, 27 years ago.

“My lord, though my husband refused to follow the court order that he should perform his duty towards me as a man, I still love him, “she said.

Responding, Jalija, said:”My landlord gave us a quit notice and she moved out of our home.

“I told her I wanted us to move from Dakava because of hike in transport fare, but she rented her own place and moved out of our apartment.

“Since she told the court that I cannot perform my duty as her husband, the court should grant her request for divorce.

“I do not love her anymore, “he said.

The judge, Saminu Suleiman, however ordered Jalija to take his wife to where he lives, provide and take care of her within his capacity.

Suleiman also ordered the court police officer to accompany the couple to the respondent’s residence to verify where he stays and adjourned the case.

The petitioner earlier approached the court for divorce saying that her husband stopped performing since he started having an affair with another woman.

“I got married to my husband when I was 16 years old. I have never been with any other man but my husband.”