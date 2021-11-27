I no longer love my wife, we quarrel every time, man tells court

A man, Bitrus Gapfung, who dragged his wife, Pamkat, before a Jos Upper Area Court, sitting in Kasuwan Mama, Plateau State, has been granted divorce on the grounds of lack of love and peace for 14 years.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), a panel of two magistrates, Ghazali Adam and Hyacinth Dolnaan granted the divorce after Bitrus told the court that he had not had peace in his home for 14 years.

The panel ruling, gave the petitioner custody of their three children.

Bitrus stated that his wife left him in January with their three children.

“I no longer love my wife. We quarrel every time, I am afraid that our quarrel will have a negative impact on our children,”he said.

