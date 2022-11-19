I no longer love my husband, please separate us —Wife

An Area Court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State, has dissolved a 15-year-old marriage between Lateefat Tunde and Abdul Tunde.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the presiding judge, AbdulQodir Ahmed gave the order on the request of Lateefat, who said that there was no more love in their marriage.

The wife told the court that she had three boys for her husband and urged the court to grant her custody of their children.

The judge dissolved their marriage and granted Lateefat custody of their children.

Ahmed, however, ordered that Abdul should have access to their children at any reasonable time.

Ahmed said that the court served Abdul a hearing notice since September 7, but that he never appeared in court.

He stated that the defendant sent a letter to the court to grant the plaintiff’s request.

The court, therefore, ordered that a notice of divorce be served on Abdul while Lateefat was ordered to observe three months Iddah (a period the woman would stay without associating with another man) as prescribed by Shariah law.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE