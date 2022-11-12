I no longer love him, I will return his N85,000 gift —Wife

An Upper Area Court in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, has ordered a housewife, Maryam Abdulmalik, to return N85,000 cash to her estranged husband, Sani Idris.

The judge, Malam Mohammed Jibril, who gave the order, also ordered Maryam to return the wrappers he bought her as gifts.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Maryam in a divorce petition told the court that she was no longer in love with Sani.

The judge ordered Sani to allow his wife move her belongings out of his house.

Jibril thus adjourned the case for dissolution of their marriage.

Earlier, Maryam stated that she married Sani in January 2020 under the Islamic rights in Rugan Maliki, Mararaba Gurku, Nasarawa State.

“I lived with my husband for a year and some months, but he did not care for me.

“I am ready to pay for my redemption in accordance with Islamic law procedures and practice because I do not have any feelings for him any longer,” she said.

She prayed the court to dissolve their union.

Sani, who was present in court, begged his wife not to divorce him, stating that he still loves her.

“I spent a lot of money on my wife and her family.

“I gave her N85,000, bought her wrappers and even assisted her parents on the farm,” he said.

