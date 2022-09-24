I no longer feel comfortable with my husband, please separate us —Wife

A Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has dissolved a two-year-old marriage between a civil servant, Aisha Ari and her estranged husband, Ibrahim Hassan, for lack of love.

The judge, Malam Muhammad Adamu, dissolved their marriage according to Islamic Law, following Aisha’s prayer for divorce.

Adamu also ordered Aisha to observe “Iddah”, which is an observation period of three months after the judgment before contracting another marriage.

He added that the petitioner should collect her divorce certificate at the court’s registry.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Aisha told the court that she had not set her eyes on Ibrahim since the last time he appeared in court on August 2 and this according to her has stalled the move to settle their issue out of court.

The plaintiff told the court that she had fallen out of love with her husband whom she married according to the Islamic Personal Law.

“I no longer feel comfortable with Ibrahim around me. I beg the court to dissolve our marriage on the grounds of lack of love,” she said.

Plea by Ibrahim for the court to give him two weeks to consult with his parents and in-laws over the issue failed because Aisha broke down in tears and told the court that she didn’t want to see Ibrahim any longer.

“I do not want to see him again. I do not feel safe and comfortable with him. He has the house keys. He should move his belongings and leave,” she told the court.

