‘I no get wife, I no get girlfriend’: Sean Dampte clears the air on love, loyalty, life

As Afro-fusion pioneer, Sean Dampte, gears up to release his highly anticipated EP, Dem Go Dance, he’s not just dropping rhythms, he’s dropping revelations.

In a candid post, the Leventis Vibes creator declared: “I no get wife. I no get girlfriend. This is a fact!”

The statement, stripped down and straight-talking, sent fans and followers into a frenzy of questions. When asked about his children and relationship status, Sean responded with graceful honesty:

“Yes, I have kids and I have four incredible women who are mothers to them. They know where I stand. They respect that. We’ve built something based on mutual understanding, not pressure or pretense.”

But it was his next statement that turned heads and stirred curiosity:

“I no get wife. I no get girlfriend. But my heart is set in Nairobi, Accra, and South Africa.”

While he left the interpretation open, the message is clear — these places are more than tour stops or fan bases to Sean Dampte. They are spiritual homes. Emotional bookmarks. Chapters in a story still being written.

My heart is set beyond romance, he said

Whether it’s the rhythm of Nairobi’s streets, the pulse of Accra’s nightlife, or the raw soul of South Africa’s landscape, Dampte hinted at a deeper connection:

“Each of those cities gave me a piece of myself I didn’t know was missing. Nairobi taught me patience. Accra reminded me of my roots. And South Africa? South Africa showed me who I could still become.”

The romantic ambiguity in his message leaves room for speculation, such as, is there a muse in one of these cities? A love lost, or one still growing? Sean isn’t saying and perhaps, that’s the point.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: Tinubu departs Saint Lucia for BRICS Summit in Brazil

‘Dem Go Dance’ EP drops to frenzy

Sean Dampte’s highly anticipated EP, “The Dem Go Dance,” has finally dropped on July 4, 2025, and the response is overwhelming. The 4-track project features infectious hits like “Dem Go Dance,” “It’s Possible” (feat. Magnito), and the street anthem “Wata Bam Bam,” showcasing Dampte’s unique blend of Lagos grit and international finesse.

The EP’s Afro-fusion sound is unapologetic, emotional, and unfiltered, making it a lifestyle declaration for fans worldwide. Dampte’s focus on the music, mission, and moments that matter most shines through in every track. With this release, he’s cementing his position as a trailblazer in the music industry.

The EP’s impact is undeniable, with fans and critics alike praising Dampte’s innovative approach to Afro-fusion. “The Dem Go Dance” EP is a testament to Dampte’s artistic vision and dedication to his craft. As he says, “I’m building my own world — and whoever’s dancing with me, welcome.” The world is dancing, and it’s clear that Sean Dampte’s music will be felt for a long time.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE