Former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Adeyemi Ikuforiji, emphasised his integrity during his tenure, denying any misuse of public funds beyond his entitlements.

In an interview with Arise Television, he lamented the widespread distrust of Nigerian leaders and criticised the assumption that all elected officials engage in corruption.

“It is sad that the general populace will elect people into office and expect that everyone they elect only goes there to steal from the public,” Ikuforiji remarked, highlighting the unfair scrutiny faced by public officials.

Regarding his own experience, Ikuforiji revealed he underwent a thorough three-month investigation by anti-graft agencies, which found no wrongdoing.

“The one who led the search said this is the neatest and tidiest book he has ever found in any government department since he started working for the agency,” he recalled.

Throughout his 10-year tenure as Speaker and over 12 years of legal battles, Ikuforiji maintained his innocence, asserting that his case exemplifies the fabrication of some allegations.

“Some leaders are still honest,” he affirmed.

He concluded by urging Nigerians to reconsider their perceptions of leaders and stressing the importance of holding elected officials accountable while recognising those who serve with integrity.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE