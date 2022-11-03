I never threatened to expose Ganduje, he is my mentor, father ― Ado Doguwa

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has refuted a publication in an online media, claiming that he threatened to expose Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State over alleged deductions from salaries of Local government workers in the state.

This is just as he threatened to take legal action against the publication if an apology is not tendered to him and the affected personalities.

It will be recalled that a report published in an online medium alleged that Doguwa who represents Doguwa-Tudun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano State threatened to expose the governor over deductions from the salaries of Kano LG workers.

But in a statement signed by Doguwa, a copy of which was made available on Thursday in Kano, the majority leader described the publication as a calculated attempt to get at his reputation, character and hard-earned integrity.

He further described the report as falsehood, mischief, and fake news fabricated by his detractors and agents of darkness to tarnish his image and cause confusion between him, his leader, and mentor.

According to him, “my lawyers will pursue the matter,” saying that he has never held any adverse feelings against the governor.

Doguwa said he is part and parcel of the Ganduje-led administration of which every right-thinking person in the state should be proud of based on the numerous transformational projects he has brought to the state.





“Demanding a retraction and an apology from the publisher, within 48 hours failure of which will lead to litigation.

“It is untrue that I threatened our father, the governor of our beloved state, Kano, and the leader of our party, APC, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who is my mentor for life, over workers’ salaries as published by the online news platform.

“I have instructed my team of lawyers to write to the publisher to retract the unfounded publication, apologise to me, and state his source, the failure of which will lead to litigation.

“Our governor, remains my father, my leader and my mentor for life, no matter the fake news and antics of mischief makers, who are hell-bent on causing confusion between us,” the statement read.

He insisted that Governor Ganduje remains the most outstanding governor in the North, noting that the successes being recorded are as a result of the governor’s management of the state’s resources for the benefit of all.

He noted that: “I have never seen a governor in the North who has done as much as Governor Ganduje has done in the areas of security, education, healthcare delivery and infrastructural development.”