I never supported Tinubu’s emergency rule in Rivers – Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has stated that he did not support President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of emergency rule in Rivers.

Wike also clarified that he has no crisis with Rivers State Governor Sim Fubara.

He stated this while addressing journalists in Abuja on Monday.

“I don’t have any crisis with him (Fubara). I’m not the President who declared a State of Emergency; if Mr. President had called me, I wouldn’t have agreed to the State of Emergency,” Wike said.

Wike explained that Fubara allowed himself to be used by his enemies to fight him, adding that the declaration of emergency was intended to save the governor from impeachment.

“He knows when to lift, he has everything on his table, I don’t know. I have never supported it.

“But what I said was that the declaration of state of emergency was to save the governor because he was almost impeached.

“I don’t have crisis rather the governor, unknown to me, gave himself to be the tool for those who couldn’t fight me to fight me,” Wike emphasised.