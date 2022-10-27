I never said I regret making Soludo Anambra governor ― Obiano

The immediate past governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, has denied saying he regretted making Chukwuma Soludo, governor of the State.

Tribune Online gathered that Comrade Valentine Obienyem, the media aide to Mr Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party Presidential Candidate, has alleged that Obiano told about five people that he regretted making Soludo Governor of Anambra State.

Obienyem also alleged that Obiano discussed an impeachment move against Governor Soludo with the Deputy Governor, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim and the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Uche Okafor.

Reacting further in a statement made available to Journalists in Awka, on Thursday, by his Chief Publicist, Tony Nezianya, Obiano said he never said anything like that.

He said he has renewed faith in his successor, Prof. Chukwumah Soludo’s performance and style of Governance.

‘’I have not at any fora expressed misgivings about him. I never said to anyone or a group that I am disappointed in him.

‘’I never raised any issues concerning campaign funding for my wife, who is seeking an Anambra North Senatorial District ticket.

‘’I never granted an interview over such a matter. The author of such a verse is on a mischievous venture with an aim at causing disharmony: he does not have my authorisation.

‘’I state unequivocally that whoever did that is a mischief maker.

‘’I never said anything like that. I did not at any point discuss my wife’s funding with you.

‘’That clearly shows the comment is false as the handiwork of a fake news vendor.

‘’I have confidence that Gov. Soludo will live up to the high expectations of Ndi Anambra, the statement concluded.

Soludo, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), was declared winner of the November 6th, 2021 Governorship election under the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

He secured 112,229 votes to defeat his two major rivals — Valentine Ozigbo of the PDP who got 53,807 votes, and Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who secured 43,285 votes.

Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) came next with 21,261 votes.





