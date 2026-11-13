I never owed salary since I became Oyo governor – Makinde

The presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and Governor of Oyo, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has said his administration has never defaulted in the payment of workers’ salaries since he assumed office in 2019.

Makinde made the disclosure during an exclusive interview with Arise News, anchored by Ojy Okpe, on Friday, where he highlighted his administration’s record on workers’ welfare as part of his assessment of governance in the state.

According to the governor, his administration has consistently paid salaries throughout his more than seven years in office, including during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We have never owed salary for one month out of the seven-plus years I have spent as governor of Oyo State. All through President Buhari’s period in office, we paid salaries,” he told Arise News.

Makinde’s comments come amid renewed attention to his administration’s performance as he prepares to contest the 2027 presidential election on the platform of the APM.

Since assuming office in May 2019, the governor has repeatedly pledged to ensure that civil servants receive their salaries on or before the 25th of every month.

The Oyo State Government has also maintained that workers have received their salaries consistently on the 25th since Makinde took office, alongside the payment of pensions and other welfare benefits.

In November 2024, the administration approved a new minimum wage of N80,000 for state workers, following recommendations by a committee comprising government officials and labour representatives.

The government also introduced a wage award in November 2023, providing N25,000 monthly to workers and N15,000 to pensioners to cushion the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy and the resulting economic hardship.

The administration has further highlighted its payment of 13th-month salaries and efforts to clear outstanding gratuities owed to pensioners from previous years.

Makinde’s emphasis on salary payments comes as he seeks a national mandate in 2027, with his record in Oyo expected to feature prominently in his campaign and presentation of his administration’s achievements.