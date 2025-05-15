I never knew Mercy Johnson’s body was natural — Portable

Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable, has stirred conversations on social media about Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson’s natural body.

The singer, in a trending video, stated that he was shocked getting to know that the actress was married.

Portable recounted seeing the actress in movies during his childhood and commented on how her appearance had changed.

The singer talked about how Mercy Johnson used to have a curvier body and admitted that he initially thought she might have had surgery. However, he complimented her natural looks and queried how more women are patronising BBL to change their bodies.

Continuing, the singer presumed that the actress’ weight loss might have been a request from her husband “for peace” following public comments about her appearance.

“I thought Mercy Johnson did BBL; I never knew her body was natural. Her husband probably told her to lose weight because her body was getting a lot of attention,” he said

Meanwhile, Mercy Johnson had earlier made a TikTok post where she dismissed her critics, saying she’s unbothered by their comments.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

