I never had COVID-19 —Okiki Bright

Music act, Okiki Raji, popularly known as Okiki Bright, has debunked rumours that he contracted coronavirus following his international itinerary.

The singer, who recently made a comeback to music, returned to Nigeria in the thick of the coronavirus outbreak and finger was pointed at him for being positive with the virus following his trip to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Okiki spoke to R and rebuffed the claims of being positive after returning from Dubai, revealing that he observed the mandatory self-isolation while his test returned negative.

“There is no truth to those rumours. It is true that I returned from Dubai while the pandemic was really on a high but I isolated myself and I subjected myself to testing and the test came back negative.

“Whatever it is people are claiming, I don’t know where they got their infomation from as I’m healthy and my test came back negative,” Okiki added.

R gathered that the singer has a new single on airwaves, ‘Chop make I chop’, and put it to the singer if the rumours flying were not to attract media clout for the singer.

Okiki responded: “I have been making music for quite some time now and it is belittling to seek attention that way with something deadly. My song is out for fans to enjoy and groove to. Anything outside this is irrelevant.”

