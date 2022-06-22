I never evaded tax in US ― ADC presidential candidate, Kachikwu

The Presidential Candidate of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Dumebi Kachikwu, has raised alarm over alleged attempts by an unmanned rival for the ticket to malign him through false accusations in the run-up to the 2023 presidential election, saying that he had never been involved in tax evasion as alleged.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, he alleged that his former opponent in the race for the party ticket was peddling allegations of him evading tax in the United States, leading to the forfeiture of his property.

He had also been accused of delivering bribe money to the convicted United States Congressman, William Jefferson, in return for a favour during the President Olusegun Obama job administration.

While dismissing the claims, he affirmed that they were untrue, baseless, politically motivated and intended to smear him.

He said his attention had been drawn to the attempt by the former presidential aspirant to begin a campaign of calumny against him using willing online media platforms.

According to him, he had never been involved in fraud anywhere in the world let alone tax evasion.

Making clarifications, the ADC presidential flag bearer stated: “A few days ago, my campaign team received information that one of the aspirants who lost out in the just concluded ADC presidential primaries was planning a series of smear campaigns against me.

“I was therefore not surprised when I saw this story yesterday (Tuesday). Contrary to the information being peddled, I was assessed an additional $ 9 million several years ago by the US Inland Revenue Service (IRS).

“This amount was reduced to $ 2 million and when the IRS sued to collect the amount, my lawyers didn’t contest it and instead waited for a default judgement in order to go to the next stage which is making an offer in compromise to reduce the amount to be paid.





“This is a standard legal practise in tax matters.”

He added that he was also alleged to be a serial offender having been previously indicted in a fraud case in 2009.

Dumebi also debunked the claim, noting that the allegation of him delivering a $100,000 cash bribe to curry the favour of the former US congressman was also untrue.

According to him, what happened was that when he realized that some people were trying to use government money to buy shares in his firm, he reported them to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He further explained: “This is another lie as multiple evidence abounds online clearly showing I was the victim who reported the US congressman to the EFCC and the FBI for defrauding my company.”

Dumebi regretted that his accusers had intentionally stood the truth on its head in order to achieve a predetermined objective.

The presidential candidate maintained: “In a series of coordinated attacks they aggressively disseminated this story through various mediums to damage and tarnish my image.

“I have now instructed my lawyers to sue all digital media organisations who participated in the dissemination of this falsehood.

“They will also petition the police to arrest and prosecute all those who have breached the Cybercrime Act by using Twitter to defame, harass and threaten me. I will no longer tolerate these persistent attacks from sore losers.”

