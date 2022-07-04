I never asked Christians to buy guns — Adeboye

PASTOR Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), says he never asked Christians to buy guns for self-protection.

The renowned cleric on Sunday at the monthly thanksgiving live television programme of the church, said “I never asked Christians to go and buy guns. Samson in the Bible did not fight with guns.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the clarification became imperative after several media reports that the general overseer said it was now “fire-for-fire’’ for any attack on Christians.

He said, “Don’t buy guns. You don’t want to kill anybody. We just must make sure that unwanted visitors don’t come to our churches, so don’t go and buy guns.”

At the July Holy Ghost Service, on July 2, Adeboye had urged members of the church not to be afraid to attend church programmes because of terrorists’ attack on a church in Owo, Ondo State.

Terrorists attacked Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo, on June 5, killed more than 40 worshippers and injured many others.

Adeboye urged Christians to rise to the occasion and call the bluff of the devil.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

In a country where economic deficit and unemployment have become the order of the day, conceptualizing a business idea in Nigeria and subsequently starting it can be likened to a goldmine which offers an opportunity for people to tap into a better livelihood.

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…