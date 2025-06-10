I nearly gave up my PhD due to lecturers’ pressure — Patience Jonathan

Patience Jonathan, the wife of former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, has shared a candid account of her recent academic journey, revealing that she nearly abandoned her Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) program at Ignatius Ajuru University of Education due to intense pressure from her lecturers.

Speaking during a testimony session at Streams of Joy International Church, the former first lady, who recently earned a PhD in Psychology, Guidance and Counselling, recounted moments of profound frustration and self-doubt that punctuated her pursuit of higher education.

She cited demanding academic requirements, including repeated assignments and high expectations from her instructors, as factors that almost led her to quit.

“At times, my lecturer would get me angry and say, ‘Go and repeat this page,'” Mrs. Jonathan explained, humorously adding her internal monologue: “‘Shey this man don’t know that I’m old. Very soon, I will leave this place and rest because what will I do with it? It’s just to keep the brain moving.'”

Despite these challenges, she expressed gratitude, stating, “But to God be the glory. That thing that seemed impossible, God made it possible, and I graduated.”

Mrs. Jonathan admitted she initially doubted her ability to complete the program, especially after serving as the nation’s First Lady.

“When I went to pick up my PhD form, I thought I would not make it,” she confessed. However, she found divine encouragement: “But God told me to go there. He said, ‘If your children can make it, why can’t you?’”

Throughout her studies, Mrs. Jonathan embraced her role as the oldest student in the classroom, demonstrating a remarkable humility and eagerness to learn.

“I would go to class and sit on the bench with my children. I was the ‘Mama’ among them, and I wasn’t ashamed,” she recounted.

She was unafraid to ask questions, even if it meant seeking clarification multiple times.

“The teacher would be teaching, I would raise my hand and ask questions because the younger ones would understand immediately, but, as a ‘Mama’, I had to ask questions three times before I understood one thing,” she concluded.

