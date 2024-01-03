Popular Nigerian artist, Ahmed Akinbiyi, professionally known as Bella Shmurda, has celebrated the 28th posthumous birthday of his late friend and rapper, Mohbad.

Tribune Online reports that Mohbad tragically passed away on September 12, 2023 at the age of 27.

Celebrating Mohbad on what could have been his 28th birthday today, Bella Smhurda described him as his brother and friend.

He added that he has missed the ‘Peace’ hitmaker with whom he shared a strong bond with while he was alive.

Posting a picture of Mohbad on his Instagram on Wednesday, he captioned, “Happy posthumous birthday my brother my friend oba Imole💡. Rest in power💐❤️

Love u forever and I miss u💔.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE