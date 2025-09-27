I met my ex girlfriend naked, chanting at my gate —Man

I was praying – Woman

A banker narrated how he found a woman, who claims to be his ex-girlfriend and a prayer warrior, at the gate of his house around 01:00 hours naked and bathing in what is believed to have been charms.

According to Zambia Observer, the banker, Burton Musonda, and his teacher-wife, Hoper Chinyimba, 33, of Obama Chelston, are charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Burton said he found Mainess Muumba naked outside his house barely a month after he obtained a court order restraining her from being close to him or his family.

“When asked what she was dong at the premises when there was an active restraining order against her, she said that they have bad luck in her family and cannot get married and that was the reason she was bathing in those bath salts, “he said.

Burton and his wife, who have pleaded not guilty, allegedly assaulted Ms Mumba last year.

The couple were recently found with a case to answer and placed on defense.

In his defense, Burton narrated that Ms Mumba was his neighbor whom he firstly met at a home shop within Obama where he was having some beverages with colleagues.

He said the same day he met he, she sent him a message around 19:30 hours, but he was surprised that it was not business-related.

Burton testified that Ms Mumba and her relatives harassed his wife, a development which prompted him to get a restraining order against the complainant.

As trial continued, the banker narrated that on March 20, last year, he was sleeping in his house when he heard noise outside his gate around 01:00 hours.

“I phoned my neighbour, Kennedy Lusale, who has dogs, and asked him to check what was happening outside.

“Kennedy later phoned me back and asked me to go outside”, Burton said.

“I found two gentlemen and a lady kneeling down without clothes.

“The unidentified gentleman said, “This lady has been chanting over your name. They said she was saying, “Mr Burton Musonda is my husband.”

Burton said his neighbours startedgathering outside his gate when they heard two gentlemen shouting Ms Mumba is a witch and attempted hitting her.

“Kennedy whisked Mainess into our yard, “he stated.

Burton said at this point, his wife came out of the house and immediately asked Ms Mumbas to dress up before interrogating her.

“Mainess told my wife, “I will never go out with your husband and what I was just my own personal prayers, “he said.

The case was adjourned.