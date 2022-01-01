I made N13 billion in 2021, says Davido

Nigerian superstar and award-winning singer, Davido, has revealed that despite the challenges he faced in 2021, he made a stunning 22.3 million dollars from music and other engagements, rating himself as one of the most successful African music stars.

The singer who has one of the most-streamed songs in Africa endured disturbing moments in 2021 with the loss of two of his crew members: Obama 44 and Fortune the photographer, who drowned at a Lagos pool during a shoot.

But despite the downward times, Davido topped the year with achievements in music and endorsements with the singer declaring that he raked in 22.3 million dollars, approximately 13 billion naira.

Sharing the news on his Instagram Story on Friday, Davido who was unveiled by PUMA as an ambassador some weeks back said, “I made 22.3 million dollars this year.”

Davido said he has one of the biggest songs on the continent right now and would not stop making hits in the New Year.

