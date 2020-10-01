I made Agboola Ajayi highest-paid deputy gov in Nigeria, yet he betrayed me ― Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Thursday expressed disappointment in his embattled deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, saying he betrayed him despite giving him a wide room to operate freely.

Akeredolu who stated this while featuring on a radio programme of the Ondo State Radiovision Corporation, in Akure, the state capital, said apart from giving him a free hand, he ensured that his embattled deputy was well paid in order to make him comfortable in the office.

According to him, he put all these in place for Ajayi despite all warnings from different quarters that he should not entrust Ajayi with power.

He said, “Agboola Ajayi does not want to wait for his time. I made him comfortable, I asked him to represent me in so many places but some people were warning me, I said they should leave him alone.

“No deputy governor has collected what he was collecting in the history of the state. I gave him N13million monthly, his predecessors did not collect as much as that.

“No deputy governor collects as much as that in Nigeria. I gave him enough room to operate yet he betrayed me.”

Akeredolu however, said as a Christian, he was ready to forgive all his detractors, saying he would not begrudge anyone.

Speaking on the forthcoming governorship election, Akeredolu expressed optimism that he would be re-elected, saying his performance in all the sectors in the state would earn him the victory at the election.

“We have been doing our best for this state, all the abandoned projects of the past administration have been completed.

“We have rehabilitated and constructed over 700 primary schools in this state. We have improved our education system.

“We have received a loan to complete the abandoned Owena Water Project, we will do it.

“We are also working five dams, there are so many things in our plans to do for the state” the governor stated.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE