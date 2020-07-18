I made a wrong choice of deputy, says Akeredolu

By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Saturday, has said that he regretted making a wrong choice in his embattled deputy, Agboola Ajayi, who defected from the All Progressives Congress to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recently.

Akeredolu, who stated this in Igbekebo, the headquarters of Ese-Odo local government area during his “meet the delegates” tour ahead of the next Monday primary election of the APC, said he adopted Ajayi as his deputy despite criticism from various quarters.

The governor who said he believed then that he had made a good choice in Ajayi, who is his cousin, noted that he was greatly let down by his deputy who made him realised he had made a wrong choice.

The Governor said he was happy that Ajayi showed his true colour, describing his exit from the party as a blessing and cleansing for the better performance of the party.

He urged the people of the local government not to bother about the embattled deputy governor who has left the progressive family for the PDP and should continue to support APC in turning around the state.

Akeredolu commended members and leaders of the party in Ese-Odo for standing firm and not leaving the APC with Ajayi, adding that it shows that his decision was not acceptable to the people.

He also urged the party delegates to vote for him in the next Monday primary election of the party, noting that he was prepared to do more for the people of the state.

Earlier, Governor Akeredolu thanked the people for their supports in the previous elections and the love is shown to him with their steadfastness.

He said his administration has done a lot in the local government, assuring that more development will come to the town if reelected.

