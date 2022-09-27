I love you with passion, Bishop Oyedepo’s wife says as he celebrates 68th birthday

Faith Abiola Oyedepo, the wife of the highly respected founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo has reassured the man of God of her undying love on the occasion of his 68 birthday on Tuesday.

The man of God, who hails from Omu-Aran in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State was born in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State on the 27th of September, 1954.

To celebrate his birthday today, his wife, Pastor Faith Oyedepo took to her verified Twitter account to pour encomium on the man of God, describing him as a wonderful leader and a blessing to humanity.

In the heartfelt note, she wrote: “Happy birthday to my dear husband, Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo. The Hand of God has undeniably been evident upon your life and to Him alone be all the glory. Thank you for being a wonderful leader and example to our family and the world at large.”

While praying and reassuring him of her love in a separate post, she said, “Your latter years shall be greater than the past, in Jesus’ name, amen! I love you with passion.”

Apart from being a pastor, Bishop Oyedepo is also an architect, author, educationist and businessman. He studied architecture at Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin and obtained PhD in Human Development from Honolulu University, Hawaii, USA.

The man of God, who is the Chancellor of both Covenant and Landmark universities, has also published many Christian and inspirational books.

He married his wife, Faith Oyedepo in 1982. They have four children.