Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has reacted to the public apology tendered by her junior colleague, Juliana Olayode, popularly known as Toyo baby after their years-long feud.

Olayode in a lengthy post on Saturday had apologised to Akindele, she wrote, “Please forgive me for my childish mistakes of the past, I am deeply sorry for everything.🙏🙏 I love you eternally Aunty Funke.”

In reaction to Olayode’s post via Instagram, Akindele said she misses her and looks forward to seeing her.

Akindele wrote, “My Juliana. I miss you. I will bite you. omo mi. I love you. See you soon,” Akindele wrote.

Reacting to Akindele’s post, Olayode, while appreciating her senior colleague for the kind gesture, thanked her for being a mother.

She wrote, “Lol, my mama, I love, love, love, you. Thank you for being a mother.”

Olayode came into the limelight following her role as Toyosi in Akindele’s sitcom, ‘Jenifa’s Diary’.