I lost my wealth, became security guard after my wife cursed me, man tells court

GRADE A Customary Court sitting at Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has heard the prayer of a man, Friday, who dragged his wife, Dinah, to court for divorce.

Friday, in his evidence, said his wife was in the habit of fighting him both at home and in public and later took to threatening him with a knife.

He added that she stopped cooking for him for three years and later abandoned him for 12 years.

Friday, in his evidence, further pleaded for their children’s custody, while he requested an order restricting his wife from threatening and interfering with his private life.

Dinah was in court on the day the case was mentioned, and she denied all the allegations brought against her.

She also refused that her husband had custody of their children.

The defendant refused to make an appearance on subsequent adjourned dates. Friday, in his testimony, said, “My wife is responsible for my ruin.

“She has a caustic tongue, while she is also fetish.

“She cursed me until my once lucrative business collapsed, and I had no other choice but to take up a job as a security guard.

“Dinah treated me with disregard and refused that I have a say in the home.

“She disobeyed my rules and regulations and would end up fighting me.

“My wife not only fought me at home, but also in the public thus embarrassing me.

“My wife did the worst when she started threatening me with knife any time we had a misunderstanding.

“She stopped cooking for me for about three years and later abandoned me for 12 years.

“She took our children to her sister, who has failed to give them adequate care. “My lord, I entreat this honourable court to also grant me custody of our children so that I can give them proper care.

“I, in addition, plead for an order restraining my wife from threatening and interfering with my private life.”

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo, giving her judgment after she had heard the plaintiff, stated that the defendant was given ample opportunity to defend herself after her first appearance in court but that she decided not to make further appearance.

Ruling, Akintayo stated that there was no marriage to be dissolved because no customary marriage held between both parties.