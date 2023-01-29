I lost my rolex wristwatch, $10,000, other valuables while on vacation with Skiibii, actress Dorcas Fapson alleges

Actress Dorcas Fapson and ex girlfriend of Nigerian singer, Skiibii, has disclosed how she lost her Rolex wristwatch, sum of $10,000, among other valuables when she went on vacation with the singer before they finally broke up last year.

Fapson took to social media platforms on Thursday to drag Skiibii, sharing details of how things went from bad to worse between her and her ex lover during their visit to Tanzania last year.

Fapson claimed that she had always wanted to visit Tanzania, so when the opportunity to take some days off came, she reached out to Skiibii but the singer said he was not financially buoyant to foot the bill.

Fapson stated further that she paid for Skiibii’s flight ticket and booked Zanzibar for them in Tanzania without collecting a dime from the singer.

She alleged that while she slept off in the room with Skiibii shortly after they arrived in Zanzibar, she woke up and discovered that her valuables were gone, including her laptop while her box of clothes was also allegedly tampered with.

She added that Skiibii’s wristwatch and his gold chain were stolen but she was shocked that the same wristwatch Skiibii claimed had been stolen was seen on him the following day.

In what looked like a renewed onslaught on Skiibii, Fapson alleged that when she got back to Nigeria, she wanted to tell her dad about what happened to her during her vacation but Skiibii told her not to say a word to her dad.

In his reaction, Skiibii, in a statement by his management dismissed Fapson’s claim, saying the trip to Zanibar was a birthday trip which Fapson sponsored to celebrate him.

The statement read in part: “My valuables and that of my ex-girlfriend were stolen when we were asleep. The matter was reported to the Tanzanian police and statements of all the victims were taken including Skiibii and estranged lover.

“Skiibii and estranged lover no longer felt safe in the villa where they were robbed. Skiibii booked and paid for a new villa in Zanzibar where they both stayed for the rest of the vacation.





“Upon their return to Lagos, Skiibii bought a new iPhone to replace her estranged lover’s stolen phone. Prior to the trip, Skiibii had bought a new Macbook pro laptop for Fapson which she didn’t travel with and it was her old laptop that was stolen in Tanzania. There was no need for Skiibii to replace the stolen laptop.”

