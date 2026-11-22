Latoya Aduke Ekemode is a Nigerian-American dancer, songwriter, creative partner of Afrobeat pioneer and wife of the late legendary Nigerian saxophonist, Orlando Julius Ekemode. In this interview with SEYI SOKOYA, she opens up on life after losing her husband, the memories of their marriage, her decision to remain in Nigeria and her determination to preserve his musical legacy as well as her current project.

How has life been for you since the passing of Orlando Julius? How have you been coping with his absence?

Life goes on, although it is certainly not the same. Having a purpose gives me a spark to keep moving, but I also have my quiet moments. There are times when I reflect and feel the weight of everything. After losing my son, it has become a different kind of grief. Losing a child is an entirely different experience. Nevertheless, I continue to work towards the goals Orlando and I shared. I have to keep going because there is still so much to accomplish. My purpose gives me the strength and motivation to carry on.

When you look back at your life with Orlando, what memories stand out and how would you describe the man you shared your life with?

I remember Orlando saying, “OJ, celebrate OJ!” (laughs). I continue to love him and celebrate him. I know what we shared, and I know the simple but remarkable life we lived together. I have no apologies about the life we lived. Orlando was a good person while he was here on earth, and he left an indelible mark in his chosen profession. Even now, people who experienced his music and knew him personally still reach out to me. They send messages, request particular songs and share special memories of him. Those interactions remind me that his music and the experiences he created have continued to live in people’s hearts. His contribution was significant, and there is still so much about his journey and creativity that deserves to be told.

You have continued to champion his legacy since his passing. What are the major projects you are currently working on to ensure that his contributions to music are not forgotten?

I am working with Africa Related on a documentary film about Orlando. We are currently in production and I am very excited about it because it will tell the story of his musical journey, experiences and creativity as a whole. Orlando did so much, and I believe there are many aspects of his life and career that people still need to discover. His story goes beyond the music people heard. It is also about his journeys, experiences, discipline, creativity and contribution to the development of music.

We are also working on tribute concerts, which will incorporate cultural exchange. Musicians from the United States will participate in concerts there and have the opportunity to connect with musicians from Nigeria. I want to emphasise that I am talking about musicians, not just entertainers. Orlando and his contemporaries were deeply committed to music itself. They were about musicianship, skills and the discipline of mastering their instruments. They would hire singers to perform with them.

That distinction is important because we want to celebrate the musicianship that defined Orlando and his generation. I also want to specially appreciate the tremendous support and encouragement of the legendary music icon, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi. He has been a wonderful father figure and a great source of inspiration to me. He stood by us even while my husband was alive, and he has continued to encourage and reassure me that Orlando Julius’ legacy must not be allowed to die. I deeply appreciate his love, fatherly support and commitment to ensuring that my husband’s contributions to music are never forgotten.

You mentioned cultural exchange and bringing Nigerian and American musicians together. What do you hope to achieve through these concerts?

I want the concerts to create meaningful connections between musicians from both countries. It should be an opportunity for them to learn from one another, share experiences and appreciate different musical traditions. Music is universal, but it also carries the identity, culture and heritage of the people who create it. Bringing musicians together will provide an opportunity to celebrate those differences while recognising the things we share. It is also a way of ensuring that Orlando’s influence continues to inspire younger musicians and that his musical philosophy is not lost.

Beyond documentaries and tribute concerts, what do you consider the most effective way of preserving Orlando Julius’ legacy for future generations?

Promoting Orlando’s legacy means promoting music education. We need to take music education seriously, whether it is theoretical or practical, and hopefully both. We also need more positive music. Music and the arts are important to society. That is one of the reasons developed countries invest considerable resources in developing their music and arts sectors. Music plays a pivotal role in projecting a country’s image. It reflects its culture and heritage. It also has the power to influence society, bring people together and even soothe the savage beast.

We must understand that music is more than entertainment. It is an important part of our cultural identity and national development. If we truly want to preserve the legacy of musicians like Orlando, we must create opportunities for young people to learn, develop their talents and appreciate the discipline that comes with making good music.

One of the projects you have spoken enthusiastically about is the Orlando Julius Afro House of Highlife Recording Studio and Artiste Development Centre. What does this project mean to you?

I am overjoyed that the OJAHH House is gearing up for its opening. It is something Orlando and I dreamed of doing together. The Orlando Julius Afro House of Highlife Recording Studio and Artiste Development Centre is particularly important because it represents an opportunity to contribute to the future of music. It is not just about having a recording studio. It is about creating a space where musicians and artistes can develop their talents, improve their skills and have access to the kind of support that encourages creativity. Orlando believed in music, musicianship and the importance of developing one’s craft. This project is an extension of that vision. It is one of the ways I intend to keep our shared dream alive.

There have been questions about your continued presence in Nigeria since Orlando’s death, with some people seemingly surprised whenever you return. Why have you chosen to remain connected to Nigeria rather than return permanently to the United States?

It is no secret. I have heard that question so many times: “Oh, you came back?” (laughs). Why wouldn’t I come back? I lived my best life so far in Nigeria with Orlando. I still have work to do here, and I have a life and many beautiful memories in this country. If I turn my back on the life I shared with Orlando in Nigeria, it would almost mean that he and I lived a lie. We were happy here, and Nigeria was an important part of our lives. Orlando brought me to Nigeria in December 1998. I have built relationships, friendships and a life here. I am also still working on projects that are important to me. I now work in both countries, so I will be travelling back and forth. Wherever my work and wind take me, I will go. But I have no intention of abandoning Nigeria.

Beyond being Orlando’s wife, you are also an artiste, precisely a dancer, with your own musical identity. Have you continued to pursue music since his passing?

Yes, I still dance very well!. I actually do more than that. Orlando always supported me as an individual artiste. I had the opportunity to work with great musicians who believed in me. Excite Band was the first band I worked with, apart from the now-defunct Nigerian All Stars. I compose, arrange, produce, manage and sing. Orlando was so supportive that he would even play on stage as my musician during my shows. That was the kind of encouragement he gave me. He supported my individuality and my musical ambitions. I loved that about him, and I miss him so much.

Your response suggests that Orlando was not just a husband but also a strong supporter of your creative ambitions. How important was that support to your own development as a musician?

It meant a great deal to me. He understood music, and he understood what it meant for an artiste to have the freedom to express themselves. He never made me feel that my identity as an artiste had to disappear because I was his wife. He encouraged me to pursue my own interests, work with other musicians and develop my abilities. Having someone who understands your passion and supports your dreams makes a difference. I was fortunate to have that with Orlando, and those memories remain very special to me.

You were born in the United States, but you have repeatedly described yourself as Nigerian. What does being Nigerian mean to you?

I am a dual citizen. I was born in America, but I am officially a Nigerian wife. It goes beyond having a Nigerian husband or living in Nigeria. Nigeria is in me, and I love this country despite all the wahala the average citizen goes through. Somehow, we manage to manage here (laughs). I find purpose here, and I feel that I belong. I have wonderful friends who stood by me and held me up during my darkest days.

My music life is here, my musicians are here, and even the food with seeds is here (laughs). So, yes, I am Nigerian!

What would you like Nigerians and lovers of Orlando Julius’ music around the world to remember about him?

I want people to remember Orlando for the remarkable musician and human being he was. He made his mark through his music, creativity, discipline and commitment to his craft. But I also want people to understand that celebrating him should not end with remembering his songs or organising occasional tributes. We must invest in music education, support musicians, develop young talents and create structures that will allow the next generation to grow. That is how we can truly preserve his legacy.

Orlando and I shared dreams, and I am committed to seeing those dreams become a reality. The documentary, tribute concerts and OJAHH House are all part of that journey. I loved him, I still love him, and I will continue to celebrate him through the work we started together.