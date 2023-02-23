Hakeem Gbadamosi, Akure

Former Deputy governor of Ondo State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, has hinged his exit from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the diversion of derivation fund accrued to the state from the Federation Account.

Ajayi who stated this while speaking with the people of the southern senatorial district, at Udun-Igo in Ilaje local government area, alleged that the governor completely marginalised the people of the area and neglected the oil producing areas of the state.

According to Ajayi, “I vowed to be prudent with the oil revenue accruing to the state when i assumed office as deputy governor of the state and started to lobby and mount pressure on the Administration to ensure that oil resources were deployed and applied to the development of the oil producing communities in llaje and Ese -Odo LGAs.

,”This is to ensure the implementation of life changing projects for the people of oil producing communities which we promised during our campaign but it was not possible because of absence of strong democratic culture in the parties”

He however, alleged that the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, “who had the final approval and decision was crafty, cunning and continue to divert the 13 percent oil derivation for other purposes.

” From my first day in office, I started mounting pressure on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to partner with the Ondo State Oil Producing Development Commission ( OSOPADEC) to construct the Araromi-Obu/Akodo-Ibeju – Lekki, Lagos.

“As a matter of fact, the construction was flagged off. I remembered, the Managing Director of NDDC remarked that he hoped that I would now allow him to sleep..

“I called some Ilaje leaders – including the Chairman of OSOPADEC and I told them that we must apply the oil derivation fund to this area as Dr Olusegun Agagu did but you all know I was not the governor.

“So, I believe if I’m in one position and you’re oppressing and marginalizing my people, instead of me to keep quiet and pretend as if all is well, I would rather leave, because I know I can always come back and meet the people.

” Now, you know why I left Akeredolu. He was cunning and crafty diverting OSOPADEC fund. Well, I had to leave and I thank God that I have been vindicated today.





“Almost two years now that I have left, the Governor has not been able to account for all the 13 percent oil derivation received so far. Sadly, he cannot also point to one project that he has executed in Ilaje or Ese-Odo. ‘ Where’s our oil money’? he asked.

Earlier, the Honourable Member of House of Representatives, representing Ilaje Ese-Odo Federal Constituency, Kolade Akinjo lamented the lack of portable water in many communities of Ondo state in spite of the humongous loan the Governor took from the international agencies to provide water.

Akinjo said that he was reliably informed that Governor Akeredolu took hundred of million dollars loan for the provisions of water fit to drink. He wondered why the people still have to travel miles before they could access water to drink.