‘I killed my friend after I caught him having sex with my wife in the bush’

A 28-Year-old man of Vubwi district, Zambia, has admitted killing his best friend after he found him having sex with his wife in the bush.

The Chipata High Court, Zambia, heard that Lameck Phiri caught his friend, Gift Wilson (a Malawian), in the act with his wife in the bush.

According to Zambia Observer, Lameck told Chipata High Court resident judge, Mercy Makubalo, that he caught his wife, Benati Phiri, on August 21, 2021 having sexual intercourse with his long-time best friend in the bush while their child was watching the act.

“On this particular day around 18:00 hours, I returned home from the garden and I didn’t find my wife at home.

“Since it was late, I went to inquire from her friend, who showed me the direction she had gone. I started following this direction only to find my wife lying down there in the bush and having sex with my best friend while our young child was watching,” he stated.