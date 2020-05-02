‘I just massacred my whole family’ Man tells police on phone after shooting dead five relatives

A man in Milwaukee, United States, shot and killed five of his family members, including four teenagers, before calling police and saying “I just massacred my whole family,” according to a criminal complaint filed on Friday.

Christopher Stokes, 43, was charged with five counts of first-degree homicide by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office for the attack which took place last Monday, according to Daily Mail of UK.

Each count carries a potential sentence of life in prison. He was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The complaint said Stokes identified himself on the 911 call and said “the gun is still upstairs with the bodies.”

Stokes told the dispatcher he was sitting outside on the steps. He called 911 a second time and again confessed to killing his family with a shotgun, the complaint said.

When police arrived at the house, Stokes was sitting on the steps. When an officer asked Stokes if he had heard any shots, he responded, “Yeah, I didn’t hear them, I did them,” according to the complaint.

Police discovered a 12-gauge shotgun in one of the bedrooms with 12 spent shotgun shells throughout the house.

The five victims were named as Demetrius Thomas, 14; Tera Agee, 16; Lakeitha Stokes, 17; Marcus Stokes, 19, and Teresa Thomas, 41.

Milwaukee Mayor, Tom Barrett, said that an infant was found alive in the house.

He added that the crime scene sat in a lower income neighbourhood and residents in the area were under great stress in the North Division neighbourhood.

Stokes pleaded guilty in 2007 to felony battery, felony bail jumping and felony intimidation of a witness. He was sentenced to four and a half years in prison, prohibited from possessing firearms and ordered to complete a batterers’ intervention course.

Five years later, in 2012, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanour battery with a domestic abuse modifier and drew 18 months in prison with another gun ban.

In 2017, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanour disorderly conduct and was sentenced to a month in jail with work-release privileges.