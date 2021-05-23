I joined politics to make life better for people —Adigun, Oyo PDP Rep

For many federal lawmakers in either the Senate or the House of Representatives, going to Abuja is a form of escape from the many requests either reasonable or otherwise from the electorate. But for Honourable Abass Adigun, popularly called Agboworin, it is finding fulfillment in people-oriented representation and looking after the welfare of the electorate.

After years of meritorious services in the United States Navy, Adigun retired and decided to join politics in his home state of Oyo and contribute to the development of his country. He pitched his tent with the Accord Party, a party that rose to prominence in the politics of the state through the popularity of a former governor of the state, Senator Rashidi Ladoja. While in the party, he attempted to contest for the House of Assembly seat to represent Ibadan South East constituency. But he was told to play it cool and allow others to take a shot instead. A loyal and disciplined party member that he is, Adigun accepted the decision of the leader of the party.

In 2015, he gave it another try and the ticket was already in his kitty. But the dynamics of politics, which are always in a flux, came to play again. Other political groups had teamed up with Ladoja to strengthen Accord and in the ensuing horse trading, Agbowrin had to sacrifice his ticket for Honourable Akeem Ige, a former council chairman from the camp of a former deputy governor and now the South-West zonal chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

But when 2019 came, the past hard work and the huge resources Agbowrin had committed into politics paid off as he got a federal constituency slot to represent the people of Ibadan North-East/Ibadan South-East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. He won the election, defeating an incumbent by a wide margin.

Two years after his historic election, Honourable Adigun presents his scorecard to the people of his constituency who affirm that the lawmaker has not only done well in terms of giving them a voice on the floor of the house, but has also lived out the true meaning of a promise keeper by providing for their needs as promised while campaigning.

To be elected as a first term lawmaker in the 360-member lower parliament of the opposition hew is a daunting challenge. However, deploying a combination of tact, his vast international experience and widely advertised image of ‘usual’ politician, Honourable Adigun, Agboworin has loudly registered his presence in the Green Chamber , having to his credit, seven motions and two life-changing bills within his stint in Abuja.

As if he foresaw the scale of insecurity rocking the country, Adigun moved a motion calling for improved welfare conditions for security operatives across the country as part of his suggested ways of ending insurgency and general atmosphere of insecurity. “The salary of our security personnel is poor. They are ill-motivated. When I was in the US military, each of us in the US Navy had an insurance cover of $400,000 and if anyone died in the line of duty, the US Navy would add $150,000 to it to make $550,000. I registered my father, mother, wife and kids as beneficiaries of the money in case I die in warfront. Do we have anything like that in Nigeria for our security men and women? We need to give them better welfare package to encourage them to do their best in securing the country,” he said while moving the motion.

Another important motion moved by him was one on the need for the country to make adequate arrangements for post-oil era with several countries already thinking of electric cars and doing away with fossil fuel.

Aware that the duty imposed on federal lawmaker does not stop with effective representation in Abuja, the lawmaker, despite the impact of COVID-19, made the welfare of his constituents and fulfillment of campaign promises an area of key focus. “I started 2020 with training and empowerment for youths and women. About 150 youths and women were trained in Ibadan on agro-mechanised business, specifically poultry production, fish farming and others. The training was done by officials of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the National Centre for Agricultural Mechanisation and Aslak Global Resources. We took them to Ilaji Farms for practical. They got certificates of participation and N50, 000 each as start-up capital.

“In the area of education, I set up free coaching classes during the summer for Senior Secondary School II and III students in my constituents and engaged teachers to take them in core subjects. Almost all the lawmakers in the state did the same thing then. So far, I think I am the only one that still maintains the free lesson till now. From those benefiting from the lesson, I picked over 200 students from both councils and I gave them free Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) forms. I am proud they all did well, with more than two people scoring above 300 points and coming among the five best scores in the entire state. These people have each been given N100, 000 scholarship for their tertiary education,” he said.

As a demonstration of his love for the youths, Honourable Adigun is solely undertaking the construction of a mini-stadium in Oke ‘Badan High School in Ibadan North-East Local Government Area of Oyo State, the very first of such big projects by any federal lawmaker in the state. The project includes erecting the perimeter fence of the school, constructing a covered pavilion, total re-grassing of the pitch among others.

He has also sunk boreholes in various wards in his constituency, provided several transformers, erected gates in strategic areas of Ibadan South-East to enhance security of lives and property, among many others.

“With the confidence reposed in me, I assure my constituents that I will continue to serve their interest and work for their wellbeing. I have a bill in the pipeline and it is about looking at how the Federal Government will give each corps member who is unable to secure a paid employment after national service, money for business. Such youths will access a minimum of N500, 000 from the fund that will be set up for that purpose,” he said.

To mark his second year in office, he organised an empowerment programme in Ibadan last Friday where he over 1, 000 people of his constituency received items and cash grants valued at N90million. Thirty mortocycles, 6 generators, 65 grinding machines, 35 sewing machines, 35 hair dryers among others were given our to beneficiaries wo cut across the two local government councils in his constituency.

Obviously the biggest of the empowerment items were two brand new ambulances valued at more than N25 million each dedicated to providing free healthcare services to the people. The ambulances, already built into mobile clinics, are to be manned by four qualified healthcare providers who will be salaried by the lawmaker. They are to take healthcare services to the people in their domains, visiting markets and hugely populated streets to check people’s blood pressure and give free drugs where necessary.

Nothing advertises the popularity of Agboworin than the caliber of dignitaries at the event, including the wife of a former governor of the state, Chief Mutiat Ladoja; PDP zonal women leader and wife of the late strong man of Ibadan politics, Alhaja Bose Adedibu; Senator Kola Balogun, Prince Dare Adeleke, who is the leader of PDP in Ibadan South-East and chairman, Pacesetter Transport Service; Chief Dotun Sanusi, who is the chairman, Ilaji Resorts and Hotels; Oyo State Road Transport Management Agency, Mogaji Akin Fagbemi; House of Assembly members, namely Honourable Segun Popoola, Honourable Sola Owolabi, Honourable Abdullah AbdulRasaq Ademola, Honourable Olamide Akinajo; former state lawmakers, including Honourable Fata Adesina; chairmanship candidates from the councils and the LCDAs in the area.

Governor Seyi Makinde, who was the special guest of the occasion, had to travel to Ogbomosho for the grand finally of PDP rally for yesterday’s local government election.

Apart from those who got the items listed above, no fewer than 800 individuals got a cash grant of N10, 000 each, just as traders from Oja’ba, Orayan, Bashorun and Owode markets got N500, 000 each as empowerment to boost their businesses.

Speaking at the event, Agboworin, who is the Vice Chairman, House Committee on Air Force, said the empowerment was his own little way of complementing the giant strides taken so far by Governor Makinde in his quest to see to the rapid socio-economic development of Oyo State.

He charged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items so as to create wealth for themselves and their families. “In my two years in the House of Representatives, I have continuously striven to impact positively on the lives of my constituents. Apart from my active involvement in legislative activities at plenary and committee levels, I have also engaged in series of initiatives to improve the living standard and general well-being of my constituents.

“In the coming months, a series of other empowerment programmes will be lined up as the uplift of the living standards of my constituents is my utmost priority. I joined politics to make life better for people. I will continue to deliver the goods to ensure that all my electioneering campaign promises are fulfilled,” he said.

