I joined APC because of Buhari’s landmark achievements, says Senator Elisha Abbo

Less than a week after Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, formally dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC), a serving senator representing Adamawa North, Elisha Abbo on Wednesday announced his exit from the main opposition party.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawn read Senator Abbo letter notifying his colleagues on the floor of the Senate.

Senator Abbo premised his defection on what he called the overbearing control of the PDP state chapter by the incumbent Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri leading to the polarisation of the party.

Senator Abbo in his letter read by Senator Lawan also claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari landmark achievements in transforming the welfare of Nigerians informed his decision to join the APC.

“Today, I join the APC and President Buhari to build Nigeria of our dream.

“It is worthy of note that in the history of Nigeria’s democracy, specifically from 1999 to date, no President has paid attention to the welfare of Nigerians like President Buhari.

“I hereby defect from PDP to APC with effect from today.”

President of the Senate commended his colleague for dumping the PDP, describing his action as patriotic.

“It is a show of patriotism, of unity and development of our country. “We are inviting the remaining distinguished colleagues to join hands with APC to build Nigeria of our dream.”

Tribune Online checks revealed that Senator Abbo was last September ordered by a Federal High Court in Abuja to pay the sum of fifty million naira (N50m), to a nursing mother, Osimibibra Warmate, whom he allegedly assaulted.

Senator Abbo had allegedly slapped the nursing mother repeatedly at a sex toy shop in Abuja on May 11, 2019.

