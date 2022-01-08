I invested in the movie ‘Shadow Parties’ to address Nigeria’s insecurity, other issues —Tope Agbeyo

Chairman, Cornfield Group, Dr. Babatope Agbeyo has described the popular movie ‘Shadow Parties’ as problem-solving to Nigeria’s intractable insecurity, inter-tribal issues and others in order to have a better society.

It would be recalled that the star-studded movie, Shadow Parties which was produced under the stable of Media Concepts made it to the second position on the global streaming platform, Netflix immediately it was released.

The Chairman, who made this exclusively known to Tribune Online on Tuesday, said that he did not peak interest in the movie on the basis of the financial return but the message inherent in the movie.

He explained that the movie addresses a gamut of issues in the country as it relates to inter-ethnic issues, religious issues, insecurity and other forms of social vices.

“Yemi Amodu brought the movie to me when it was in the making about 3 years ago. When I saw it, I was convinced that the movie must be released.

“The reason for this was the message inherent in the movie. It was a universal message using Ife Modakeke scenario as a case study. It happens everywhere in the world.

“I knew it won’t bring profit but I had to put in everything for us to see crisis from another perspective.

“In theatre arts, we believe there is no complete tragedy and there is no complete comedy. What is tragedy to you might be comedy to me.

“When some people are crying, some people would be laughing. When there is a war, some people won’t want it to end because of what they are benefitting from it. So, those are the shadow parties.” He stated.

Meanwhile, The Renowned Dramatist lamented that enough people are not consuming the country’s media products.

He explained that this is due to the excessive consumption of foreign products and underrating of the country’s local content.

“We don’t have enough people consuming our media products.

“We still consume more foreign products. We still underrate our local content.” he said.