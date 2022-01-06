I hope to see my son before I die, father of Abdulmutallab jailed in US for terrorism says

NIGERIA’S famous banker and billionaire businessman, AlhajiUmaru Abdulmutallab, Father of Farouk Abdul Mutallab, who is serving a life sentence in theUnited States prison for terrorism say he hopes to see his son before he dies.

Umar Farouk, popularly referred to as the “underwear bomber” or “ChristmasBomber”, at the age of 23, attempted to detonate plastic explosives hidden in his underwear while on board north-West Airlines Flight253, en route from Amsterdam to Detroit, Michigan, on Christmas Day, 2009.

In an interview by the NigerianTribune on Wednesday, Abdulmutallab, while answering a question on whether he was in touch with his son, said“Yes he phones us, sometimes two times, sometimes three times in a month.“We cannot phone him but he’s the one who can phone us and we do speak. As a matter of fact, his mother, one of his brothers and one of his sisters were with him about two or three weeks ago.

“They visited him under very strict prison guidelines, but we will keep on praying to Almighty Allah. Maybe one day, maybe before my lifetime, we will see him back. But it is a situation whereby he has three life sentences, plus 40 years. It is a lot.

“Only Almighty Allah will bring us into a situation of seeing him in this world, with his siblings here in Nigeria.”On the assertion that he was the 11th richest person in Nigeria, Abdulmutallab, who was the Chairman of the Jaiz Bank, the first Islamic bank in Nigeria, said“I will not consider myself the richest man in Nigeria by any chance.

