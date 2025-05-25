I hope to be remembered as bridge between tradition and modernity —Olori Ashley-Ogunwusi

Olori Ashley – Ogunwusi is one of the queens of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II. The culture loving Olori Ashley- Ogunwusi in this interview with YETUNDE AJANAKU, speaks about her role in the palace and what it means to walk in tradition and modernity.

You celebrated the Olokun and Osara festivals recently. What inspired your connection to these traditional festivals, and what do they personally mean to you?

Celebrating Olokun and Osara is deeply spiritual for me. Olokun, the deity of the deep sea, embodies mystery, wealth, and spiritual insight, resonating with my identity as a woman and mother. Osara represents the nurturing spirit of water and the sacred feminine. These festivals connect us to our ancestors and remind me of my role as a custodian of Yoruba traditions.

As a queen in the Ooni’s palace, what role do you perform on daily basis, and how do you use your position to empower women and preserve culture?

My role is a sacred calling that involves service, spiritual responsibility, and cultural stewardship. Daily, I engage with women, mentoring and creating platforms for their voices. I promote traditional festivals and work with community leaders to ensure our Yoruba heritage is celebrated. By living our culture openly, I aim to inspire young women to embrace their identities.

In a modern world that’s moving fast toward globalization, how important is it to preserve indigenous festivals and traditions?

Preserving our traditions is crucial; they are the heartbeat of our identity. Globalization offers a platform to showcase our heritage. Festivals like Olokun and Osara carry ancestral wisdom and values. By honoring them, we maintain our spiritual DNA and provide our children with a strong sense of identity.

Can you share one unforgettable moment or experience from this year’s Olokun or Osara festival that moved you deeply?

During the Osara Festival, a young woman entered a trance, overwhelmed by the orisa’s presence. Guided by the divine feminine force of Osara, I approached her, offered prayers, and helped her return safely. This experience reaffirmed the power of our traditions and my role as Yeye Omi Oodua.

Many young Nigerians are disconnected from their roots. What do you think can be done to rekindle cultural pride, especially among the youth?

We must make tradition visible and relatable by integrating it into schools, media, and daily life. Education should encompass heritage, teaching the meanings behind our names, ceremonies, and proverbs. Leaders must exemplify cultural pride, showing that embracing one’s roots enhances relevance and power.

How do you balance being a royal figure, a modern Nigerian woman with ambitions, responsibilities, and influence?

Balancing my role as a royal figure with being a modern Nigerian woman, especially as someone born and raised in the UK, is a journey of harmony, not contradiction. I am both a daughter of the diaspora and a custodian of ancient tradition. And I believe that duality is my strength.

Being British gave me exposure to a different world, one that values structure, education, ambition, and individuality. But being a born Princess of the source and being a Yoruba royal, gave me purpose, identity, and a deep spiritual connection to something far greater than myself. I don’t see these two aspects of my life as opposites; I see them as complementary. My Western upbringing allows me to navigate global platforms with confidence, while my heritage grounds me, reminding me of who I truly am.

As a woman of influence, I carry many responsibilities, spiritual, cultural, and personal. I’m involved in community development, in empowering women and children in preserving culture, and also in raising my children, growing professionally, and supporting others who look up to me. It’s a lot, but I embrace it fully because I know that representation matters. When young girls see me, British-born, but standing proud in my beads, my gele, my core traditional attire and my purpose, they realize they too can embrace every part of who they are.

What advice would you give to women who want to walk proudly in both their traditional heritage and contemporary life?

Know who you are and never apologize for it. Embrace your dual identity as a custodian of tradition and a modern achiever. Honour your ancestors, learn your language, and pursue your dreams. Being rooted in culture provides a strong foundation for success in today’s world.

What does womanhood mean to you—especially from the lens of Yoruba culture and spirituality?

Womanhood is sacred, encompassing nurturing, wisdom, and spiritual power. In Yoruba culture, women are deeply connected to orisa like Yemoja, Osun, and Olokun. Being a woman involves balance, leading with grace and strength, and serving as the heartbeat of the community.

Are there any specific cultural value or teaching you feel today’s society needs to relearn from our ancestors?

We need to relearn respect—for elders, the earth, and ourselves. Patience, wisdom, communal living, and spirituality are values that our ancestors upheld. Embracing these teachings can guide us toward a more harmonious and grounded society.

How do you hope to be remembered—in the palace, in Nigeria, and by young women looking up to you?

I hope to be remembered as a bridge between tradition and modernity, someone who honored ancestral legacies while inspiring others to embrace their heritage. I aim to uplift women and youth, showing that one can be both culturally rooted and globally impactful.

Can you share a myth or cultural story tied to Olokun or Osara that more people should know and understand?

Olokun, the deity of the deep sea, once flooded the earth in a moment of sorrow, serving as a cleansing and renewal. Osara, the river goddess, represents healing and transformation. These stories teach us about the cycles of life and the importance of respecting nature and the sacred feminine.

Lastly, what is that one dream you’re still pursuing—beyond the palace walls?

Beyond the palace walls, one dream I am passionately pursuing is to create a platform that uplifts and empowers African women globally, connecting them to their roots, their culture, and to each other. I envision a space where women can share their stories, access mentorship, and find the tools they need to lead with confidence and grace in all areas of life.

Having walked both the worlds of tradition and modernity, I understand how important it is for women to see themselves reflected in leadership, culture, and spirituality. My dream is to bridge those worlds, helping women embrace their heritage while also thriving in today’s fast-paced, global society.

This is more than a project; it’s a calling. I believe that when women rise, communities rise. And if I can inspire just one woman to walk proudly in her identity and purpose, then I know I am fulfilling that dream.

The palace may be my home, but my influence and hopes extend far beyond its walls, into the hearts and futures of women everywhere.