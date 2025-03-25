I haven’t left politics — Ex-Senate leader, Ndoma Egba

Former Senate Majority Leader Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba has made it clear that he has no intention of retiring from politics anytime soon.

In a recent interview in Calabar, the three-term senator dismissed rumors of his exit from the political arena, asserting that his influence extends beyond just holding elected or appointed positions.

“You don’t need to hold an office to advocate for your people,” he noted, referencing figures like Chief Edwin Clark, who remained active in politics for years without an official role.

He highlighted that many of his peers, including Supreme Court Justices, are still engaged in their careers and have not retired, and that university professors continue teaching well into their later years.

“God didn’t bring me this far for me to remain silent—it’s too late for that,” he stated.

Reflecting on his Senate campaign in 2019, he recounted a conversation where someone implied he was too old for politics. In response, he pointed out that many of his classmates, including Justices of the Supreme Court, remain in active service.

While he is uncertain about a run in 2027, Ndoma-Egba emphasized that his political journey has never adhered to a rigid plan.

“I will continue to advocate for my people—whether from the palace or the trenches,” he asserted.

