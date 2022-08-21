I have what it takes to be rated Nigeria’s number one music star — Waveboii

DESPITE the rising number of music artistes dotting the music space in the country and beyond, rising music star, Oluwatobiloba Ernest Odiase, otherwise known as Waveboii has stated that his passion and talent for the craft will take his career to new heights.

Waveboii, who said this in a recent interview added that while he appreciates the huge deposits of

music talents in Nigeria, giving his career the best shot with relatable music and contents will give an edge above others.

Urging his fans to keep supporting him and his music, he added that no musician can survive without his support base- this base is made up of loyal fans who will go all out to ensure that they stream your songs and share your contents.

According to him: “I’m an artiste who is all about making banging hits that will keep my listeners vibing and entertained. I can’t do this without my fans and their continuous support which I truly appreciate.

