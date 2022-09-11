I have what it takes to be one of Africa’s Afrobeats greats —Shola Tyson

Blessed with the ability to write songs and thrill fans with his music talent, budding music star, Osunmo Oluwanishola, otherwise known as Shola Tyson is gradually attracting attention to his craft and building a brand that keeps him in the news for the right reasons.

Shola Tyson in an interview with R during the week revealed that coming into the music industry to make music his mainstay has always been a fascinating experience, adding that he has been working behind the scene to give music lovers songs that will put further place him among the top Afrobeats musicians in Nigeria and beyond.

Beyond music that seems to be giving him recognitions, the singer is currently in Cyprus University for his Masters programme and he hinted that studying to further his education has not limited his chances in the music industry but rather helped him to study the music industry better and work hard on his craft.

With new songs and collaborations coming in the next few weeks, the budding star believes he has what it takes to be one of Africa’s Afrobeats greats, adding that his songs will show the world that he is not push over artiste and would give his fans other music listeners new tunes that will dominate music charts.

Shola Tsyon who is a co-founder of Most Exclusive Doings Entertainment stated that “I have been working with my partners and friends on this label to give Africans and the world at large a unique blend of music that will put us on the global map. Despite being out of the country to study, we have a strong team of like-minds who are willing and ready to keep pushing the narrative to heights where others will envy what we do”, he added.

